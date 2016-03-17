St. Patrick’s Day is here, and the spirit of the day is apparent everywhere. Shamrocks and clovers decorate people and walls, while American rivers run green with Irish pride. Similar to the way many non-Mexicans celebrate“CincodeMayo,”most of the people who celebrate St. Patrick’s Day are not Irish. St. Patrick’s Day seems like just a harmless day on which people go to parades and drink lots of beer, but is it actually an example of subtle cultural appropriation?

Cultural appropriation is a difficult subject to understand completely. At surface level, cultural appropriation can be defined as when a person from one culture adopts any aspect of another culture. This definition is weak, though, because it includes nearly everything that exists in the “melting pot” of the United States. Under this basic definition, yes, St. Patrick’s Day is an example of cultural appropriation. By that same definition, though, non-Europeans should not wear jeans, white people should not eat tacos, and atheists should not celebrate Christmas. Some of the greatest features of living in the United States come from the vast diversity of cultures. Many Americans are proud to live in a place where one store sells both Chinese food and pizza — both good foods, both from different cultures. The question, then, is why are some forms of cultural appropriation frowned upon while others are celebrated?

Everyday Feminism Magazine offers a deeper understanding of cultural appropriation: “a particular power dynamic in which members of a dominant culture take elements from a culture of people who have been systematically oppressed by that dominant group.” Basically, for there to be cultural appropriation, there must be a majority party that is taking important, celebrated aspects of another, more oppressed party. It is impossible for a person from an oppressed culture to practice cultural appropriation because, more times than not, oppressed people have to adopt aspects of the majority culture whether they want to or not. When Irish people first came to the United States, especially after the potato famine, they were oppressed and marginalized by the other people who already lived here. Furthermore, most of the people who celebrate St. Patrick’s Day now do not understand its cultural significance. Thus, St. Patrick’s Day is, in fact, an example of subtle cultural appropriation.

Other common examples of cultural appropriation include white people wearing cornrows or dreadlocks, and schools and football teams having offensive Native American mascots. How can a football team with no Native American members pretend to be honoring Native American culture by calling themselves the Redskins? Do people even know what “redskin” means? At best, it is a derogatory term for Native Americans. According to Esquire magazine, though, “redskin” actually refers to “the scalped head of a Native American, sold, like a pelt, for cash.” Either way, the definition is demeaning to Native Americans, and the mascot needs to change.