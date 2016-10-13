We all know that there are cliques on Concordia’s campus. We all talk about them like it’s no big deal that they exist. We all abide by the social norms these cliques have implicitly set in place. Why? In high school, they always tell you that it will be different in college – that there won’t be a social ladder anymore and that everyone will be friends with everyone. Wouldn’t that be wild? A truly utopian thought. I graduated from Eden Prairie High School, and we had a wall on the second floor where all the kids at the top of the totem pole would hang out. This spot was known as “the wall,” and for band nerds like me, it was absolutely horrifying. We don’t have anything quite as explicit as “the wall” here at Concordia, but we aren’t a whole lot better.

First, let’s get all these cliques out in the open. I know I’m not telling anyone new information, but the stupidity is simply too obvious not to mention it. There are those on East campus – the “sports-ballers,” if you will. These guys are known for the following things: sitting on the far side of DS, taking two glasses of Powerade and/or milk at every meal, only eating food from Sizzle, making a fashion statement of saran wrap and ice packs, having long hair and loving themselves a lot because they are used to being idolized in high school. We also have the people who essentially live in Hvidsten and are characterized by singing way too much in public, attacking DS all together at the same time every night, being music education majors, thinking their major is harder than everyone else’s and loving themselves a lot because they can hear intervals. Every once in awhile, you’ll have someone who crosses the bridge between music and athletics and does them both, and I have no idea how to categorize these people other than “superhuman.”