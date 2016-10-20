The scent of freshly baked cinnamon sticky buns wafted through the room above the heads of some of the greatest minds in Minnesota. Women and men gripped styrofoam cups filled with cheap coffee and chatted between the blue walls of the unusually named Red Room.

It was 10:20 a.m. and chapel had just ended. The next twenty minutes were free for professors and faculty to spend however they wished, and most spent it in this room. Professors of every department talked with one another in between bites of discounted pastry – an opportunity that was often hard to come across during the rest of the day.

The Red Room no longer exists, and its loss contributed to a loss much larger than the size of the room itself. The room was a gathering place – its beauty found in the fact that it was not intentional or organized. The conversations were casual and spontaneous, driven solely by the desire to be in community with the rest of the college.

The lack of the Red Room is just one of the many indications that the community at Concordia is shifting. With the increase of technology use inside and outside of classrooms, the way Cobbers interact with one another looks different than it once did. But, while the current Concordia community might be different compared with the fond memories of alumni, this change isn’t necessarily a negative one.

Dr. Mark Covey, a psychology professor who studies social psychology, described three key criterion of cohesive communities: shared identity, meaningful interaction and valued interaction. Concordia’s community fulfills this criteria, but it is struggling with another crucial aspect: physicality, or face-to-face interactions. This lack affects relationships campus-wide.

Dr. David Sprunger, English professor, said that since his first year at the college in 1992, the most significant change he’s noticed over the years is the lack of physical community.

“I’m not a very extroverted person who’s going to necessarily go out and meet a lot of new people unless I’m brought into contact with them,” Sprunger said.