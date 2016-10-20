In each of his roles, students and faculty agree that Vieweg has fulfilled his promise to make a difference at Concordia. Dr. Lisa Sethre-Hofstad, associate dean of the college and professor of psychology, particularly appreciates the changes Vieweg has brought to ITS.

Before Vieweg, when a faculty member needed work done on their computer, they had to physically carry it to those who could fix it. So, when Sethre-Hofstad began having issues with her computer shortly after Vieweg took over, she called to see when she could bring it to IT. Instead, IT came to her.

“It was just a major pivot and shift in the way that the work gets done. … I think that had a huge impact on the way IT services interacted with the campus,” she said. “He reimagined and reenergized the work within a new framework that led to very positive interactions.”

For Vieweg, this change in protocol was all about improving quality of practice and forming a more direct relationship between ITS and the greater campus community.

“IT isn’t about boxes and wires, IT is about people,” Vieweg said. “It’s about how do we support the work you want to do? How do we support the work this college wants to do?”

Concordia senior Carl Tiede, who serves as a student manager for ITS, said that Vieweg’s dedication to people is also reflected in his relationships with student workers. When Tiede applied to work in ITS his freshman year, he was initially turned down for the job. But Vieweg, knowing how much the position meant to Tiede, personally reached out to him. The two worked out a way for Tiede to do an internship, and he has been with ITS ever since.

Tiede said that he and his co-workers have been “spoiled” by Vieweg’s commitment to the campus community. Although they work in separate buildings – Vieweg in the basement of Lorentzsen Hall, student workers tucked away in the Francis Frazier Comstock Theatre – Vieweg will regularly stops by to check in.

“He’ll make sure to say hi to every single individual person that’s there, and ask them how they’re doing,” Tiede said.

Vieweg has had an impact on students outside of ITS, as well. While he has spent his career in computers, he holds a bachelor’s degree in music. He likes to stay involved by attending every concert and recital he can.

“I can’t remember a choir concert in my four years here that I have not seen Bruce Vieweg’s face at, with the exception of the Christmas Concerts in the cities,” said Tiede, who also serves as president of the Concordia Chapel Choir. “He makes it to every concert that’s up here, including the dress rehearsals.”