Regular women wear those pants with fake stitches so it looks like you can hold stuff, but you really can’t. Make sure you go for the real thing. The deeper, the better. You gotta keep your nasty hands warm in the frigid Minnesota air somehow.

2.Strut down that grand staircase in the atrium. Toss your hair. Release the confetti and fireworks from the depths of your pockets. Wave emphatically. Grin slyly at those below you. Most importantly, don’t let others — particularly men — care about what you think or how you dress. Keep rocking those pockets, girl. We all know you wear them better.

3.Speak up in class. First, take an inventory of how many men are in the class compared to women. At a liberal arts school like Concordia, chances are there are fewer males than females in most of your classes. Notice how often they speak, and for how long. Compare it to your female counterparts. Do something about this. Speak up. Be nasty. Voice your opinion, and do it confidently. None of this “I’m not sure, but” nonsense. You are sure. Go for it. Be nasty.