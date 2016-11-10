As much as we hate to admit it, we’re much less experienced drivers than almost everyone else. It may seem like it’s been an eternity, but most college students have only been legally driving for two to six years. And let’s not pretend that driving is any easier with a car full of other loud, messy drunk people.

This brings me to the second major problem. The statistic from the U.S. News and World Report cited earlier revealed to us that 40 percent of students are willing to get in the car with an intoxicated driver. This means that out of 10 of your friends, four would be willing to risk their lives — would put their trust in someone who can’t even walk straight. This means that four of your friends might not come home. Although the drunk driver is certainly to blame in this issue, I think the passengers are almost just as much to blame. By agreeing to ride in the car with an intoxicated person, we’re promoting drunk driving. We’re saying it’s okay to risk our lives, and it’s okay to endanger other drivers and pedestrians. Granted, I don’t think any of us genuinely feel that way, but that’s what our actions say. And, as is true in many other aspects of life, if our views don’t align with our actions, something needs to change.