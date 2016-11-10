If the cannabis does come from Mexico, it comes from organizations that promote violence and kill thousands of people. According to Narco News, nearly 5,700 people were killed from 2006 to 2010 in the U.S. alone due to drug-war violence, and more than 50,000 were killed in Mexico. These numbers dwarf those of the Iraq war, which, according to the Iraq Coalition Casualty Count, has resulted in a total of 4,507 American deaths from 2003 until now. Much of the income drug cartels receive comes from the sale of illicit marijuana in the U.S., which means Americans are bankrolling the same organizations that have killed thousands in both the U.S. and Mexico. The only way for ordinary Americans to combat the drug cartels that are ravaging Mexico is by not paying them any more money. They can do this by not buying weed from someone who is unlicensed to sell it.

Of course, some might claim that their marijuana doesn’t come from Mexico, and they may be correct. Once, virtually all pot in the U.S. came from south of the border, but since the legalization of recreational marijuana in several states, drug cartels have seen some major setbacks. Now, people don’t have to always figure out a way to get pot across the border — they can just buy it in a legalized state. Because of this, more and more weed sold in the U.S. is now domestic product. Still, due to the entirely unregulated nature of the black market, there is no way to be certain as to the origins of one’s illicit substances. Much of the pot in the U.S. was still grown in Mexico and sent across the border by drug cartels, and because there is no way for the average person to know the difference, he or she must assume it all comes from the cartels. Stoners usually understand the personal effects of using weed, but it is important to remember that due to the violence associated with its distribution, it is very dangerous to buy, sell or consume the herb illegally.