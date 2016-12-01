Many have probably heard by now that J.K. Rowling has begun a new spin-off in the Harry Potter universe. The first in this 5-film series, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is a screenplay depicting the origins of the textbook, of the same name, published by Rowling in 2001. The movie is set in 1926 New York City, where English wizard Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne), author of the famous textbook, has stopped off during his global journey to capture and study magical creatures from around the world. Misadventures ensue as his creatures escape and cause mayhem, while Salem-inspired witch-hunters prove to be a dangerous problem for the American wizarding community. The movie seems to be an interesting beginning to the new magical series. (Warning: the rest of this column contains spoilers.)

As predicted, the special effects in this movie do not disappoint. The magic in the last few Potter films was spectacular, but “Fantastic Beasts” took it to a whole new level. With more of an emphasis on the creatures of the wizarding world, the creativity exercised in animating those magical beasts was pushed to new limits. Newt Scamander’s bottomless suitcase contains several ecosystems full of creatures, including both new and reappearing creatures. Many will recognize the Niffler, a platypus-like critter that enjoys stealing shiny things, and the Bowtruckle, a tiny, thin creature that appears to be made of green twigs. The creatures aren’t the only source of wonder in the film, though — CGI New York City has been demolished and rebuilt countless times in the history of Western cinema, but never before by a colossal Erumpent (think radioactive rhinoceros) on a wild, lustful rampage.