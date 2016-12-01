The journey of Jon Leiseth, Minister for Faith and Spirituality in Action

Jon Leiseth’s first voyage into South African culture came not by plane or boat, but by the words of playwright Athol Fugard.

Fugard is internationally renowned for his depictions of life in apartheid South Africa. When Leiseth was first handed one of Fugard’s plays by a teacher as a high school student in Buffalo, Minn., he became enthralled by the distant world. Leiseth’s relationship with Fugard and South Africa continued into his years as a student at Concordia, where he did a major project on the playwright’s works.

“The plays of Athol Fugard let the world know what life was like in apartheid South Africa,” he said. “I spent a lot of time with that writer’s words and characters and stories. They were very important, very formational for me.”

Leiseth returned to Concordia after graduation, first as theatre faculty, then as a vocation associate in the Office of Ministry. Now Leiseth is returning in a new role, Minister for Faith and Spirituality in Action, after spending four years in the country that he once read so much about.

Leiseth’s wife, Tessa Moon Leiseth, served as campus pastor at Concordia for four years. When Tessa saw online that the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America was hiring country coordinators for the Young Adults in Global Mission program in 2011, the two lept at the opportunity.