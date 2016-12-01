Concordia’s Narrative 4 Corps is seeking to bring people together through storytelling, and will be arranging a post-election story exchange in January.

According to Dr. Dawn Duncan, professor of English and global studies, Narrative 4’s work is important following the presidential election.

“Unless we stop the level of hatred and hostility and a vile, provocative use of language, we’re not going to move forward,” Duncan said.

Finding a time to do the story exchange before Christmas has proven impossible, and it was therefore decided that it would be arranged in January. According to Duncan, the plans are laid and the event will be divided into two sessions, on Jan. 19 and 22. This is during inauguration week, which will be another time of high emotions.

Narrative 4 is an international organization that started in 2013, said Duncan. According to Narrative 4’s webpage, their program is “designed to build a mutual trust that strips away the typical narratives of cynicism and despair.”

Also according to the webpage, the “narrative is for change, for fearless hope, and for radical empathy.”

Duncan wanted to start Narrative 4 at Concordia after a local news station started to stir up hostility towards the Fargo-Moorhead immigrant and refugee community a year and a half ago. This prompted her to get in touch with her friend Colum McCann, president and co-founder of Narrative 4.