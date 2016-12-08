All across the internet, television and pop culture, there is one clear message around the holiday season. *NSYNC said it best when Justin Timberlake sang, “Ain’t no lie, baby buy, buy, buy.” Santa Claus isn’t bringing holiness and peace down the chimney—he’s bringing toys. Children wait all year long for the season when they can ask for things they want, while adults indulge in the excitement of exchanges like Secret Santa, because presents are fun for everyone.

To some, however, the idea that Christmas is a time to go and buy things is an insult to what they view as the true meaning of the holiday. Common criticisms of the way America handles Christmas include that the only reason the Christmas season starts so early is to make more money, that the holiday has become a clever idea to make Americans work harder and spend more and that presents have taken precedence over all the other aspects of Christmas. Furthermore, many Christians feel as though a day that is extremely important to them spiritually has been twisted by greed through capitalism, and that some people are disrespecting Christianity by embracing commercialized Christmas. However, there is a reason Christmas is the most popular holiday in the world—it’s extremely enjoyable. Much of what makes the Christmas season enjoyable is the commercialization of the holiday, which promotes and sells all the greatest things related to Christmas, including powerful and important values like generosity and inclusive- ness. These Christmas values show that, while the holiday season is definitely a massive financial exploit from a capitalistic point of view, it also provides a perfect opportunity to embrace some of the most humanitarian ideals.