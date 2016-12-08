Concordia College has landed on a number of lists in recent years, including “21 Coldest Colleges in the Country” and “Top 10 Strangest Mascots.” This fall, the Cobbers rolled all the way to a top twenty spot on a ranking of the most engaged U.S. colleges and universities.

The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings 2017 is a comparative assessment of more than 1,000 US institutions. Unlike similar lists, which focus heavily on research excellence, the WSJ/ THE College Rankings are based on four broad “pillars” that focus on what the schools have to offer students: resources, academic outcomes, environment, and student engagement.

Concordia, while falling to a humble 287th place overall, tied for 13th in the category of student engagement– rising above some of the nation’s most prestigious schools, including Ivy Leagues like Harvard and Princeton.

The engagement ranking is derived from seven questions asked of 100,000 current college and university students. Four questions aimed to determine whether classes were challenging enough, fostered critical thinking, and prompted students to make connections to the real world. Two more measured how much interaction students had with faculty and peers.

When Michael Reese, director of Student Success and Retention at Concordia, first heard about the school’s recognition, he had three reactions: that he was pleased, that it was a very prestigious honor, and that he was not surprised.

“We work very diligently at creating those kinds of conditions that set us apart from other schools, that make the Concordia experience kind of unique,” he said. “Strong performing colleges, like Concordia, promote student success by offering a very supportive environment, by offering a high level of campus engagement.”

Reese, who works with students daily to ensure that they are getting the support, assistance, and overall experience that they need from the school, suggested a variety of factors that set Concordia apart in terms of engagement. One such factor is the 11 to 1 student-to-faculty ratio.

Small classes, he said, allow students more opportunities to make their voice heard in class, as well as to connect with their professors on a personal level.

“Every student is a little different, and that’s the beauty of what we can do here with smaller classes,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for a student to really experience success, and to experience it first-hand and have that closeness to a professor, have that closeness to other students in the class, be able to engage with those students and do that in a meaningful way. I don’t think that you can do that with 100 kids in a lecture hall.”

Academic rigor, as well as class size, is vital to a student’s feeling of in-class engagement. Reese noted the value of courses that require a great deal of writing and public speaking, such as Concordia’s required first-year IWC and IOC courses. Classes that force students to think critically about issues beyond their classrooms, like inquiry seminars and capstone courses, allow students to become more engaged both in their college and in their world.

“I think it’s important to be challenging and be rigorous, but not overdo it, because then you start having those academic casualties,” Reese said. “Fortunately, we’ve got some great resources for support.”