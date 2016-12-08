But, what I’ve experienced here is quite different. My time at Concordia has been defined by tolerance and understanding from just about everybody around me. People with mental illnesses can learn and thrive on this campus. So why doesn’t Concordia want to advertise this? One in four college students suffer from some kind of mental illness. Rather than showing this 25 percent of our targeted demographic that they will not fit in here, let’s tell them about our students with mental illnesses who grow and overcome incredible obstacles with the help of their professors and friends here at Concordia.

I’m not suggesting we cover the Concordia homepage with photos of crying students. Obviously, that is a bad idea for several reasons. But, work needs to be done to provide a more genuine perspective of Cobbers. I believe this is the first step to removing the stigma of the “Happy Cobber.” Not all Cobbers are happy, but all Cobbers are given the tools they need to thrive. That is what we need to market, and that is what we need to be known for. And with that, I leave your corn buttered.