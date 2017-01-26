After barely defeating the stalwart British Army, the United States of America composed a document that would change history. In this document, known as the U.S. Constitution, the general form of the new government and how it was to function was developed. Failsafes and barriers were established to avoid future degeneration into a form of government that resembled the one from which the colonies had just gained their independence. Donald J. Trump is the 45th President of the United States of America, a country founded on the ideals of a Polity, more commonly known as a Republic. Protesting the election and inauguration of Donald Trump due to his outlandish and disrespectful comments in the name of democracy is perhaps the most heinous act of hypocrisy

I have had the displeasure of witnessing, both on campus as well as in our community at large. The Founding Fathers of the most prosperous and free nation in modern history had foresight and vision analogous to that of Plato, Lao Tzu, Sir Isaac Newton, and Martin Luther King Jr. Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison were instrumental in developing the framework of our government to prevent the degradation of society at the hands of the legislature, the courts, and most importantly, the executive office. Included in these precautionary measures lie the three branches of government, separated to avoid self-interested parties from dominating the political atmosphere, as well as the Electoral College. The Electoral College was deliberately and precisely devised by the Founding Fathers for the continuation of liberty and freedom. The Electoral College as a whole is strongly associated with representation based on state population, the same as the House and Senate; to remove it from existence within our political system would provide justification for severely altering the way in which the House and Senate operate as well.

It is these precautions, as well as numerous others, that ensure the safety and preservation of both justice and freedom in the U.S. The voices of the radical left, unfortunately, fail to recognize their own ignorance and lack of reason. A time has come when we as citizens must recognize our roles and responsibilities to our fellow person, because at the end of the day, there are two ultimate equalizers in my mind: death and citizenship.