FARGO

“Tell me what democracy looks like!” “This is what democracy looks like!”

In a nation divided by a bitter election season and the recent inauguration of President Donald J. Trump, millions took to the streets Saturday with chants of hope, anger, and unity.

The Women’s March on Washington, which began as a single event in the nation’s capital, quickly grew into a global phenomenon with the help of the Internet and clusters of passionate grassroots organizers. Marchers gathered in cities large and small — from Boston to Berlin, London to Las Vegas, and even to Fargo. An estimated 3.7 million people marched in America alone, making it the largest single-day protest in American history.

Inspired by stories of the sister marches being organized around the world, local realtor Maren Day Woods began coordinating and publicizing the Fargo march less than two weeks before it was to be held. Living in a state that voted 63 percent red in the 2016 presidential election, Woods had modest hopes for the event’s attendance.

“I would have been happy with 500,” Woods said.

By Woods’s count, the number ended up being closer to 3,000. Despite the march’s name, the crowd was composed of people of all genders and ages.