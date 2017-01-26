After Christmas, spring seems a long way off and many are experiencing the winter blues. Instead of complaining about the cold and loads of snow, Fargo-Moorhead has partnered to help bring life and fun into this January season through the festival, The Frostival.

The Frostival, an event to celebrate winter activities, is kicking off Friday evening and continuing all day Saturday. The Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, creators of North of Normal, have partnered with the park’s departments of the greater Fargo-Moorhead area to bring the community together to embrace winter activities.

According to the Frostival website, many community city members don’t know about the myriad activities available in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. To change this, Frostival is scheduled to happen during a weekend in the dead of winter.

Camrie Vlasak, a senior at Concordia learned about the Frostival via Facebook. She will be one of many attending the celebration.

“One of the biggest things that draws me to Frostival is that it is a local event. I love supporting my community and bringing us all closer together,” Vlasak said.

The festival includes games and activities such as cardboard sled races, an ice sculpture park, cross country skiing and snowga (yoga in the snow). Most of the events and activities are free.

The Frostival is for everyone.