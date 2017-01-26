Hemmingsen said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be a head coach of [any] MIAC school, let alone Concordia.”

Hemmingsen is no stranger to the MIAC conference. During his college years, he attended and played basketball at Augsburg College near the cities. Not only does Hemmingsen know what it takes to compete at the MIAC level, he knows what it takes to coach at a high-end division II level. According to

Hemmingsen, he spent some time as an assistant coach down in Kentucky at one of the all-time most winning programs in division II basketball. The team has won eight national championships.

While Hemmingsen received some tremendous experience during his time in Kentucky, to him, there is no place like Minnesota. When Hemmingsen heard through the grapevine that Glas was looking for an assistant coach that had experience in the MIAC, he jumped at the opportunity. One thing led to another, and Hemmingsen is here.

“It’s one of the best division III conferences in the country,” Hemmingsen said. “I got the opportunity to be here and it has literally changed my life. It’s been the best decision of my life to be a part of Concordia.”

One of Hemmingsen’s favorite things about coaching division III basketball is the player-coach relationships he has developed through the years.

“I take a lot of pride [in] being connected to every kid that has walked out of our program,” Hemmingsen said. “Even the guys that retired – that didn’t play a full four years for us – there are still connections there because of that open door policy that I have with my players. It’s not just about basketball. It’s about life, and the game puts us in that relationship.”