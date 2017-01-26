Of the many films that premiered in the last few months, only one has the capability to reel in audiences of all ages. Disney has outdone itself with “Moana,” the endearing story of a Polynesian island chief’s daughter who goes on a life-changing quest of self-discovery.

The message this movie delivers is more than enough to call it a feminist flick. Moana (voiced by American actress Auli’i Cravalho) is clearly part of Disney’s effort not only to represent more Princesses of Color in their stories, but also to represent women and girls whose lives aren’t directed solely by their romantic relationships with men.

From the beginning of the movie, Moana demonstrates herself as a community-oriented natural leader. Although she spends much of the film grappling with several internal struggles, not one of them has anything to do with a romantic pursuit. Instead, Moana’s life is characterized by the duality of her two passions: family and exploring the sea. This internal conflict only resolves itself when she goes on a journey to restore the heart of Tafiti, the central island in her part of the world, with Maui, a demigod who stole Tafiti’s heart. (Maui is voiced by legendary wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.)

Praise for this movie also stems from its well-crafted and engaging soundtrack, written by acclaimed Broadway actor, composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda. From the slow, traditional introductory music to Dwayne Johnson’s rapping debut in “You’re Welcome,” Miranda proves that his composing prowess is not limited to the stage. Miranda described the process of getting into writing the soundtrack for “Moana” in an interview with Billboard Magazine.

“We were in this weird studio on the other side of the world [attending a music festival in New Zealand], and most of the initial writing for the song ‘We Know the Way’ happened,” Miranda said. “It was like, ‘Let’s honor this part of the world we just spent two days immersed in.’”

The amount of time and creativity that went into this soundtrack is very evident. Every song includes hints of popular music smoothly mixed in with Polynesian music.

“We Know the Way” is a perfect example of this artistic blend. The song includes lyrics in both English and