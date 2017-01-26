Within a day, Johnson aided Evans in securing two 12-passenger vans for 20 Concordia students.

“We are lucky on this campus to have services on this campus that are willing to be flexible and work with students to accommodate needs,” Johnson said. “This happened to be a case where Transportation Services had a vehicle available and it worked out.”

Evans reached out to Tooker-Kirkevold, informing her about the vans since they both have the license to drive them. Tooker-Kirkevold took up the offer.

“My initial reaction was both excitement and nervousness,” Tooker-Kirkevold said. “I was really excited to take as more people down to this historic event, but with such large crowds it definitely made me nervous of losing people.”

The group left early Saturday morning, making it to the cities about 9:00 a.m. Tooker-Kirkevold’s After figuring out how to find a spot on the overflowing metro line (because the transit station did not predict that the march was going to be that busy and did not have enough lines out), the group made it to the march. Joining the tens of thousands of other Minnesotans marching for the same rights created an image that the students will never forget.

“The crowd was very calm. People were very kind. I felt very relaxed, and at ease,” Evans said. “The fact that everyone was there saying, ‘We accept you for who you are, we love you for who you are, and you’re not in this alone’ was incredible. To think that everyone there had a different reason, a different experience in their life that brought them to that place was really cool.”

The march started at St. Paul College and ended at the state capitol. At the end of the march, there was a rally on the front steps of Minnesota’s State Capitol. During the rally, several government officials spoke like House Representative Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American legislator to be elected in the United States, and Senator Patricia Torres Ray, the first hispanic woman to serve the Minnesota senate.

Another group of Cobbers made their way to the capital; eight students who participated in the study abroad program to India in the fall of 2015 went down to the Gustavus Adolphus College to meet up with their friends from the program. When the group had originally planned the reunion, the march in Fargo had not been planned yet, so attending the march in St. Paul worked out better, according to senior Grete Oanes, a student who went on the trip. Combining the two events in one trip worked out well.