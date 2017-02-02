The preference for these markets will come from substantial tax benefits, or in other words, massive tax cuts. These tax advantages will attract innovation and catalyze a new American Industry. It is time that the United States of America steps up and once again and becomes a world leader in something great, positive, and productive. If the United States as a whole could get behind and support a complete revitalization of the environmentally friendly energy sector, our environmental impact would be significantly less, and we would act as an example to the rest of the world. Our country has the means of completing such a task; there is ample physical land to set up and develop wind farms and solar power plants, and geothermal access spans coast to coast.

Profit margins on alternative energy are slim; after taxes and other governmental fees, the money in companies’ pockets after the fact is virtually none, making alternative energy a less than preferable industry for investors, innovators, and businessmen alike. However, with preferential tax code being associated with such industries, I believe the future of alternative energy production will be secure and prosperous. Much like with the oil industry, innovations to make production more efficient and effective are being made daily. This pursuit is driven by the bottom line that is profitability. If such emphasis were placed upon this proposed new American industry, the country would see revitalization like never before.