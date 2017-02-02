It’s 8 p.m. on a Wednesday night and Brian Lee is performing at the Moorhead Sports Center, but he isn’t performing for the hundreds of fans who would turn out for his high school contests. The seats are empty except for a middle-aged straggler who is waiting for the ice to open, but Lee isn’t performing for him either. He is performing a demonstration of a drill for the Concordia College Women’s hockey team.

Lee, who was drafted ninth overall in the 2005 National Hockey League draft, is in his second season as an assistant coach for the Concordia Cobbers Women’s hockey team. He is a former defenseman for the Ottowa Senators and Tampa Bay Lighting, and retired in 2014 as a result of complications from osteochondritis dissecans, a condition in which cartilage in a joint dies due to a lack of blood flow to the area. Even though his injuries shortened his career, Lee is thankful for the opportunity he was given.

“Playing in the NHL everyday was a dream of mine,” Lee said. “Even the bad days were pretty good and I’m thankful that I got that opportunity.”

Even though he can no longer adhere to the strict training regime he was once accustomed to, Lee says he believes staying fit is important and he tries to start everyday with a workout.

“I can’t jog anymore or squat or do lunges, but I can bike and skate and do some lifts,” Lee said.

After Lee’s NHL career ended, he didn’t watch hockey for over a year. His sabbatical from the game ended last year when he accepted an assistant position with the Concordia College Women’s hockey team. Hannah Johnston, one of last year’s graduating seniors from the team, said it was easy to adapt and connect with Lee.

“We didn’t know Brian very well so we didn’t know what we could say around him,” Johnston said. “So I asked him if he was okay with sarcasm and he burst out laughing and we hit it off since that moment.”

Despite Lee’s physical limitations, he shows a great deal of skill when demonstrating drills or competing with the girls on the Concordia team. Chelsey Petrich, a senior defenseman, gets to see Lee’s skills on full display every day because he primarily works with the defenseman.

“He takes like four strides and he’s down the ice past everyone,” Petrich said. “He’s always pulling off some unreal move in our shootouts.”