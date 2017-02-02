Eighteen theatre students participated at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival last week where students made it into the finals, and one won it all.

Senior Melissa Thurn won first place in the National Costume Design Award for the costumes she designed for “The Country Wife.” She showcased her renderings, research, production photos, costumes and fabrics while competing with students from Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Kansas and Missouri. Thurn also had the opportunity to show her work in a costume parade, where she dressed students to model five of her best costumes.

“Watching them [students] model my costumes on stage from the audience was incredible because I was able to hear the audience’s reactions,” Thurn said in an email. “I heard gasps, the oohs and aahs, from an audience of approximately 1,300 people. It was great to see that my work was seen as unexpected and good by all of those people.”

Thurn could not look at the projection screen during the award ceremony when it was time to present the winners. It didn’t matter though.

“But then it happened. ‘And the recipient for National Costume Design from CONCORDIA COLL–’ that’s about all I could hear them say, because as soon as the announcer got that far everyone around me jumped up screaming started to grab and hug me,” Thurn said. “It was entirely surreal so I teared up a little. Looking at the faces from all my friends, classmates, and professors surrounding me I could see how genuine their support and happiness was for me. Even from my closest friends I was taken aback by their look of deep love and pride.”