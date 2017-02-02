The sun, which has provided life and awful tans (read: Trump) to humans for hundreds of thousands of years has recently become more of a burden to society, according to Spicer.

“Sometimes you wake up and it’s there, other times it’s gone,” Spicer said. “It’s unreliable.”

Trump has been critical of the sun since the beginning of his campaign. “Imagine if Americans had created the sun,” Trump said. “That thing would work perfectly. Instead, it’s faulty, because it was made on foreign soil. From now on, we will only accept suns made right here in America.”

The new strategy for irking the EPA is based on pure logic, said Trump. Removing the giant ball of flames in the sky has been one of the easiest decisions he has made since taking office.