It’s one hour before game time inside the Moorhead Sports Center and the press box is empty except for one man. He sits in silence at a stall reviewing notes and looking over stat sheets as the two teams, set to face off on the ice, play soccer along the outer ring of the arena to warm up. This scenario has played itself out countless times in the MSC before Moorhead High hockey games, but for Concordia this is a new venture.

Concordia began streaming men and women’s hockey games this season, and 25-year-old Concordia alumnus Ben Gislason was found to be a natural fit for the play-by-play job. Gislason announces games in the cities for a company called Prep Spotlight TV that streams high school sporting events online and drives up on the weekends to broadcast games for the Cobbers. For Gislason, his position announcing play-by-play is a chance to catch up with old teammates and build his resume.

“I do basketball, football, lacrosse, everything,” Gislason said. “I want to do hockey, and that’s why I’m up here.”

Broadcasting has been Gislason’s dream since childhood.

“My mom would tell me that she thought I was going crazy when I was like four in the backseat of the car babbling on and on… but actually I was calling hockey games,” Gislason said.