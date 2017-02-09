With four games remaining in the regular season, the playoff push is in full effect for the Concordia College Men’s Hockey team. The Cobbers are 12-8-1 overall and are currently fifth in the conference with a conference record of 6-5-1 good for 20 points on the season. The top five teams in the conference standings at the end of the season make it to the conference tournament. Saint Johns is just behind the Cobbers with a conference record of 5-5-2 and 17 points.

This past weekend, the Cobbers split their series with St. Thomas, winning 5-4 in overtime on Friday before falling short 5-0 on Saturday. The two games against the Tommies, who hold the best record in the conference, were the 18th and 19th games in which the Cobbers played a team with a winning record at the start of the game. With rigorous schedule, head coach Chris Howe knew going into the season that his team needed to have a different approach.

“My word of the year has been process,” Howe said. “I wanted my guys to detach from the results. We want to win games but if we focused solely on that, with the schedule we played, it would’ve been easy to get frustrated if it didn’t go well.” Jon Grebosky, a junior who is leading the team in points for the second consecutive year, knows it’s a about the process and doesn’t talk about wins or losses. “I think we need to try and be our best every single night,” Grebosky said. “In the MIAC, you only play 25 games a year so it’s important to come out and give our best effort every single night.”