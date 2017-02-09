The vocal department at Concordia is going to see a new face in their lineup come the fall of 2017. The department is preparing to begin the search to find a replacement for Dr. Jonathan Lasch, current assistant professor of voice.

The faculty began to prepare for the application process when Dr. Lasch announced he would be leaving the school earlier this year. Vocal professor Dr. David Hamilton said that a formal faculty search will begin sometime in the next couple of weeks. Additionally, Vocal Professor Dr. Peter Halverson says that an advertisement has already been put out so that when the formal search begins there will already be applicants.

“Basically, we put out an advertisement so we will get people applying, they’ll send in an application with resume, references, and recordings. With music, you want to hear what they do on their instrument or voice,” said Halverson.