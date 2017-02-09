President William Craft has announced that effective on July 1, 2017, Concordia’s division of Student Affairs will be restructured into a broader and united organization named Student Development and Campus Life. All of the changes brought about are in congruence with Concordia’s strategic plan.

In the past, student support has been separated across Student and Academic Affairs. Now, assembled altogether, a new division has been reorganized, renamed and united under one vice president.

Renaming the division is important to Nathalie Rinehardt, director of student engagement.

“As staff, it does make us think a little bit more about what is the vision of our division, what are our goals moving forward, what are our key priorities?” Rinehardt said.

Dr. Lisa Sethre-Hofstad, associate dean of the college and psychology professor, will become Concordia’s Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life. Sethre-Hofstad has worked for the college for 21 years.

“She brings to this new role honors and achievements, but equally important, a devotion to equity, to diversity in opportunity and practice, and to the rich worth and promise of every Concordia student,” said President Craft in an email to all faculty and staff.

To prepare for her new position as Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life, Sethre-Hofstad has a lot on her to-do list between now and July.

“I think the next few months I will be doing a lot of listening. I have some ideas that I generated, I’m keeping a journal and doing a lot of reading but I also want to do a lot of listening to the people who have been in the current division of Student Affairs,” Sethre-Hofstad said. “What do they see as working really well, where do they see opportunties for advancing the student experience at Concordia? I want to listen carefully to what people have to say about that so I can think about my vision and where I’d like us to go as an institution and how that fits together with people who have been doing that work and are closest to the student experience as of right now.”