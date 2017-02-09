Fargo rallies against HB 1427 to support refugees and New Americans

In light of recently proposed legislation, the majority of the Fargo-Moorhead community has been shocked and heartbroken. North Dakota’s bill, HB 1427, looks to regulate the settlement of immigrants and refugees in the state. In a community rich with New Americans, immigrants and refugees from various countries, it’s a wonder why the community felt moved to rally and protest the bill.

“Refugees of many faith and ethnicities are being welcomed here and they are integrating successfully and contributing economically, civically and socially in their new homes,” said Hakun Abdullahi, member of Afro American Development Association and main speaker at the rally.

“Refugees are our coworkers, friends, neighbors, business owners, community leaders and proud American citizen and voters. We oppose any proposal or statement calling a ban on refugees as well as discrimination based on any religion or nationality; as a nation founded on by refugees and immigrant these type of policy dishonor our policies beliefs and values,” Abdullahi said.

Many community members and Concordia College students, professors and staff attended a rally at the Fargo Civic center on Thursday Feb. 2, to show their support for their immigrant and refugee community members, loved ones and friends. Many speakers from the Afro American Development Association, Islamic Services Association and local New Americans came up to speak. The room was filled with passionate friends clutching inspirational signs, chanting “This is what democracy looks like,” and “Refugees prosper, Fargo prospers.”

According to the latest HB 1427 bill text on legis.nd.gov introduced on Jan. 16, 2017, the bill is to “provide determination of refugee absorptive capacity and to define refugee resettlement organization duties.”

According to the bill text and Professor Michael Bath, head of the political science department, the absorptive capacity is referring to the state’s capacity to absorb the costs of resettling refugees in various agencies and services ranging from child care and education to health care, interpreter services and law enforcement.

“If it is determined that the state’s social services and nonprofit sectors that help settle refugees and immigrants are not up to the task, the state would be empowered to limit the number of refugees who are settled here,” Bath said in his understanding of the bill.

What this means, according to the bill text, if the governor and state officials feel that resettlement agencies and the state cannot absorb the costs of resettlement without affecting current residents of the state, the Governor can issue an executive order that the state cannot participate in the resettlement of refugees until the order is revoked. This is according to the latest text of the HB 1427 bill.

Bath finds the timing of the bill to be interesting. According to Bath, North Dakota is near the top for numbers of refugees resettled here per capita; the raw number of resettlement has noticeably lowered since the 1990s.

“That makes me wonder, why this law? Why now?” Bath said.

In agreement with most of Concordia’s perspective, Bath is not a big supporter of the message HB 1427 puts forth. It sends forth a message that the community may not be as welcoming to refugees as they once were.

“The bill is predicated on the idea that there are costs to settling refugees and it doesn’t take into consideration what refugees can bring to the table,” Bath said.