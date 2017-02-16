On Thursday, Feb. 9, Concordia played host to New York Times columnist, author, and political and cultural commentator David Brooks as one of the 125th Anniversary President’s Seminars. Speaking to a nearly packed Memorial Auditorium, Brooks’ lecture was titled “Faith, Leadership, and the Arts of Citizenship.”

Brooks was introduced by Dr. George Connell of the philosophy department, and started off his speech with a bit of humor, joking about “Minnesota nice,” and interactions with Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Discussing his recent book, “The Road to Character,” Brooks dove into his own experiences with discovering character and how politics and faith can affect it.

“I don’t hold myself up as a paradigm, I’m someone with a naturally shallow nature,” Brooks said before delving into an anecdote about his fiscal conservatism being apparent from an early age.

Moving on to his college years, Brooks kept up the humor, joking about his experience learning philosophy at the University of Chicago which he says, “Is a Baptist school with where they have atheist professors teach Jewish students St. Thomas Aquinas.”