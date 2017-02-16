“Environmental Injustice is a topic that I’m really passionate about and one that I want to pursue in the future,” Ferguson said. “We will focus on learning about laws and policies that have been created to put minority and low class people in a worse situation, because they’re placed in a less safe environment like next to a toxic waste facility for example, because their neighbor- hood can’t afford to not have it there.”

The group has plans to work with many organizations in both the Chicago and Detroit areas including a meetings with the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization, the Illinois Environmental Council, the Chicagoland Environmental Network and with Detroiters Working for Environmental Justice. The students hope to obtain a more well rounded understanding of the policies that create environmental racism and injustice and ways we can put an end to them.

HILT brings together students from all across campus. There are no requirements for major, year, or knowledge of the topic.

In the past, HILT has taken Cobbers everywhere from Kentucky to lobby for clean energy, to California to study environmental farming.

“When I went to San Francisco I had no interest in farming. I grew up in the cities. I want to live in a city. I’m just not a farm type person, but when I went on that trip, it seriously expanded my views in so many ways,” Ferguson said. “Even if you’re not initially interested in the topic, it’s super cool to be able to go and learn about it first-hand.”

Even as a Music Education major, freshman Amber Kavie found a place on the Chicago-Detroit HILT.