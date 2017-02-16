As the season winds down, the Cobber men’s basketball team continues to compete aggressively, with three seniors leading the team.

The Cobber men’s basketball team has a record of 9-9 in conference play, 12-11 overall. They are currently sixth in the MIAC standings. They have two games left in the season and are racing toward the MIAC playoffs. If the Cobbers can hold onto sixth place, this will be the third time in the last four years that the Cobber basketball team has made the playoffs.

The Cobbers are a relatively young team after losing eight seniors from last year, one of which was an All-American. This year, there are only three seniors on the team: Dylan Alderman, Zach Kinny and Austin Nelson. All three seniors lead the team as starters. Alderman and Nelson are tied in leading the team in points with 14 points per game, while Kinny adds 10 ppg and 5.7 assists per game.

Senior leadership has carried the team so far this season. Coming into the season, the Cobbers were projected to be ninth in the conference. They are now respectively fifth. The three seniors have put it on themselves to keep the team headed toward the playoffs.

“One thing that we have really focused on is going 100 percent at all times,” Kinny said. “I think we have set an example for everybody.”