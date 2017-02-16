“Where are you from?”

“I am from Kenya,” says Caroline Murigu, a freshman.

“Oh wow, so do you have lions in your house?”

Where people get these idea is what baffles many international students who have to answer weird, funny, and sometimes disturbing questions. Sometimes I try to blame the media, but at the same time I wonder why a college student still thinks Africans have lions lying around their houses.

This is one out of many stereotypes international students have to deal with. Not only do we have to say, “no, this is not right,” often times we are put in situations where we have to defend our home countries and tell people that we actually are not what they think we are. In my freshman year I had a friend who assumed I was going to school for free, and when I asked her why, she said because I was black. Was there really a scholarship here for being black that I didn’t know of, or was she just curious? I will never have an answer to that. When I told her that no, I was not going here for free, her next question was, “Is there an organization that is sponsoring you or how do you afford to come here?” It was then that it dawned on me that this question was beyond me being black; it had to do with me being from the continent of Africa. I realized that although she was my friend, she had already painted a different image of me in her head even before we got to know each other. I explained to her that I, like many African students here, are not sponsored by a “charity” organization as she thought. We have parents who work as doctors, engineers, professors, business owners among many other great professions, take good care of us and we can actually afford to come to college here in America without the help of a charity organization.