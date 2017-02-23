Sam Westrate, sustainability coordinator, defined resilience as, “Having a healthy community that can adapt and bounce back from adverse events, like drought, flood, or food shortage. Being prepared, and being able to adapt.” Dr. Foster believes that President Kraft signing the commitment and the action that follows will bring new conversations to campus. “It’s time for a new angle, so that we can re-energize everyone. It’ll make climate change more of an issue on campus. It’s one of those issues that we like to ignore because it’s troublesome,” Foster said. “I hope this can be an issue that can break down some of those barriers between Liberals and Conservatives that exist, on campus and in general. There’s no reason why climate change is a partisan issue or an ideological issue…Often, we live at Concordia as if climate change doesn’t exist. What does it mean to acknowledge that it does exist?

“The next academic year will be a time when we will develop an action plan from all kinds of different people,” Foster said.

What do we need to change?” Others on campus believe that the signing of this commitment will be showing that Concordia is committed to keeping up the image it presents, according to Lacy Tooker-Kirkevold, co-president of Minnesota Public Interest Research Group.

“I believe that it is an important step for the college to make, and it is a necessary step for the President to come out in support of sustainability issues; evolving our campus to be as liberal as we claim to be, and as ecologically friendly as we claim to be,” Tooker-Kirkevold said.

Westrate echoed a similar sentiment, saying that she believes that following the signing of the commitment in April will be a period of conversation and relationship building.

“As we figure out how we, as a campus, are going to start working on the plan, I think it will just become the norm: that climate change is something that we hold to be true, and something that we are working on because it’s the right thing to do. Climate change is intimidating, but it doesn’t have to to be,” Westrate said. “I think that making the first steps and saying that we are going to move forward on this is good; we don’t have to know everything right away. It’s about listening and learning and knowing that we don’t have all the answers.”

More information on the Integrated Climate Commitment and Second Nature can be found at www.secondnature.org.