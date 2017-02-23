Spain, Greece, India, Norway and Tanzania are just a few of the places students can go to study away at Concordia College. However, instead of traveling outside of the country, Bailey Hovland ’18 decided to study away in Washington D.C.

While many Concordia students choose to study away during college, it is a unique opportunity to be able to spend a semester taking classes and interning in Washington D.C. during one of the most politically charged election seasons to date.

Hovland reflected on Concordia’s recent study away dinner.

“[Studying] abroad seems like a lot of fun and you get to learn about other cultures. I didn’t necessarily get to do that, but I studied my country and I understood my country better than I ever have before. Instead of looking outside in, I was looking inside out.”

Hovland was able to experience D.C. through the Lutheran College Washington Semester (LCWS). According to Political Science Professor and Faculty Adviser for the program, Rebecca Moore, LCWS is a selective program that has room for only 50 students from 13 different Lutheran colleges per semester.

“Students who participate take a couple of classes on site, but the focus is really an internship program,” Moore said.

Because each student has to find their own internship, all attendees experiences are unique. Hovland recalls submitting applications to many places, but Feminist Majority Foundation was the internship that contacted her immediately after her interview. Hanging up the phone, Hovland remembers thinking, “Oh my God, did I just get a job?”

According to their website, Feminist Majority Foundation’s “research and action programs focus on advancing the legal, social and political equality of women with men, countering the backlash to women’s advancement.” Feminist Majority Foundation, as well as its sister organization Feminist Majority, is where Hovland found her most positive experiences from her time spent in D.C.

A feminist well before her time with Feminist Majority, Hovland didn’t quite know what to expect from the internship. Upon arrival, she was met with a fabulous, diverse group of women all in support of the same goal. Hovland was excited to “see women from very diverse backgrounds come together to work for one cause.”

Hovland worked closely with Eleanor Smeal, President of Feminist Majority Foundation.