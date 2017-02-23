Playoff preparations are in full swing for both Concordia hockey teams as they get set to take part in the MIAC tournament this weekend. Both the men’s and women’s teams will travel to the cities this weekend to compete for Concordia’s first NCAA tournament appearance in five years.

The women’s hockey team found itself in a tough spot going into the final game of its regular season. After clinching their playoff seed based on other conference results Friday night, Feb. 17 — despite a 5-2 loss at the hands of a young Bethel team with no playoff hopes — the Cobbers knew they had to play well to build positive momentum as they moved into the playoffs.

“You want to go into the playoffs feeling good about your game as an individual and as a whole, and I think we were able to accomplish that,” Head Coach Jason Gregoire said.

After giving up a Bethel goal to tie the game at one just moments after scoring early in the first period, the Cobbers rattled off four more first-period goals to take command of the game. It was a complete offensive performance for Concordia in the 7-3 win. For a team used to outstanding defensive performances, a game with seven goals from six different players was refreshing.

Concordia is the No. 3 seed in the MIAC playoffs and will go on the road next weekend for the conference semifinals. The Cobbers finish the season with a record of 14-8-3 overall and 11-5-2 in the MIAC. Getting the top three seeding was important as it ensured a spot in the semifinals and limited the number of games necessary to win the title. The No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the conference have to play a play-in game tonight to advance to the semifinals.

“With the makeup of this year’s team, it’s huge for us to not have to play the play-in game,” Gregoire said. “We need to play an aggressive, up tempo style of game which can be very taxing on the body. Not having to play the extra game, the ladies can leave it all out on the ice for us.”

The focus for the team now shifts to a showdown next weekend with MIAC No. 2 seed Augsburg in Minneapolis.

The Auggies finished with a record of 18-7-0 (14-4-0 MIAC) and have one of the best defenses in the MIAC. Goaltender Rebecca Sonnek is the holder of a tremendous .945 save percentage and an equally impressive 1.25 goals against average. The Auggies have given up only 34 goals all season.

Concordia split the season series with Augsburg 1-1 and put seven goals past Sonnek over the course of a weekend series in Moorhead. The Cobbers came away with the Friday night win Jan. 20 with two goals from junior Tori Davis, but the next afternoon Concordia was not able to claw its way back into the game from a four-goal third-period hole. The Cobbers were able to get two late tallies to bring the final deficit back to two, but it was too little too late for the home team in a 5-3 loss.