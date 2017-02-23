In this movie, one key positive feature is how the universe develops. After being introduced to the “Continental Hotel” and many mercenaries around the world, John Wick is brought out of retirement by Santino D’Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) for a personal wish. John Wick’s story in this movie is to repay a personal debt to D’Antonio, which is how Wick first got out of the industry. D’Antonio brings him back, and then betrays him, putting a bounty on his head for $7 million. However, DAntonio seems to have forgotten that he betrayed John Wick, the man who killed three men in a bar with a pencil. Many assassins try to claim the bounty on Wick’s head, and by seeing more assassin’s than just Wick, including actors and actresses like Ruby Rose, Common, and Laurence Fishburne (who worked with Reeves in the “Matrix” Trilogy): the network, currency, and universe behind Wick’s motives and actions are understood on a greater level. Another key feature to the movie lies in the action sequences spread throughout. Every ten minutes, there is another firefight and John Wick mows down countless goons across the globe. Each sequence builds upon the previous, and while it may seem unreasonable for someone to get shot and stabbed as much as John Wick does, there are some realistic features to the film as well.

Chad Stahelski, director of “John Wick: Chapter 2,” is one of the few directors who still has reloading be an important aspect to movies, and even crucial at times. There is a certain realism brought to Wick running out of bullets or being limited in some way that he needs to pull off some ridiculous stunts, including fights on stairs, car chases and seamless fights between John Wick and many other assassins. These stunts occur frequently, are filmed well, and in long takes. The smooth glide of the camera scene after scene creates a more realistic environment for the movie to take place in. Throughout the movie, there is humor mixed into the action sequences, and it provides appropriate relief throughout the movie. The pacing is on point, and the action sequences build in intensity alongside the overall plot. The film does not overdo the action sequences with unruly explosions like “Die Hard 2” or abandon its previously successful efforts, but finds a medium by building its previous success and adding a new variety of acts. Realism is always discussed in action sequences, and in “John Wick: Chapter 2,” action sequences are an important aspect met to add to the realism. John Wick has certain “moves” that are repeated, like flipping a bad guy over his shoulder. By repeating some of these moves in combat, it is more real in that a single person only has a limited bag-of-tricks to use. This added to the experience watching the film.