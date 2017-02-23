What began as a cooperation between Linda James’s, assistant professor of nutrition and dietetics, Inquiry, “Food in the World,” and Joan Kopperud’s, English professor, IWC, “Food is Identity, Culture, and Conflict,” flourished into a campus-wide campaign that’s making a big impact. Kopperud’s students were inspired to begin a movement after the field research they performed for their IWC class. Students observed and helped dispose of the plate waste in Anderson Commons during last year’s fall semester, with little foreknowledge about how much food is wasted everyday at the front of the house in DS. Freshman Audrey Ulliman obtained a bet-ter idea of the waste created in DS through the project. “There was some really surprising things that I would see. Like people would waste whole things of fruit without a single bite in them. Or if a banana had a bruise on [it] they wouldn’t eat it all. It was so upsetting,” Ulliman said.

Soon after, the Dietetic Interns, who’ve been collecting research on the plate waste in Anderson Commons for years to complete CRD 4.7 requirement for the Dietetic Internship, presented data detailing the amount of plate waste coming out of DS; based on daily, weekly, monthly and per student measurements, to the IWC students. Once again, student reaction was total shock. According to the plate waste data from October 2016, the daily average in pounds of plate waste for breakfast, lunch, and dinner equals to 329 pounds. The monthly average is 9,870 pounds. In addition to this, the average customer in Anderson wastes approximately 15.45 percent of his or her food at every meal, making the typical cost of plate waste in DS approximately $4,966.65 dollars per week. This totals near $150,000 of food waste per academic year.

According to Kopperud, her IWC students’ continuous response to this was, “Why didn’t someone tell us?” From this eye-opening experience, the Taste Not Waste campaign was born. Both Kopperud and her students established a resolution to aid in the plate waste issue at Concordia. Soon, goals were being set with consideration of the USDA and EPA’s national goals to reduce food waste in the United States by 50 percent by 2030 and Concordia’s mission statement in mind. On November 1, 2016, President Craft announced Taste Not Waste’s goal: to reduce plate waste in Anderson Commons by 50 percent by 2020, a decade ahead of the national goal set by the USDA and EPA. Kopperud said that the goal is, “To help the community be mindful of their own food practices.”