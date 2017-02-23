It is a year of rebuilding and a clean slate for many sports teams. For the Concordia women’s tennis team, that is a big aspect of spring season: rebuild.

The tennis team has graduated two seniors last season and are working with a fairly young groups, which means that they are focusing on different aspects of their game than years before, according to head coach Joseph Murrey.

“What I am doing is actually working on some fundamentals,” Murrey said. “Our girls team is in a year of rebuilding and it’s an opportunity to work on some of those things.”

The team is composed of six women, which is the bare minimum a team needs to be able to compete and not forfeit matches. Of those six women, two are freshmen, one is a sophomore who didn’t go out for the team last year, two are returning sophomores, and a junior. And according to Murrey, with a team so early in their collegiate careers, the little things are important.

“Basically, we spent the first three weeks adjusting to the speed,” Murrey said. “Right now we are working more on, now that they have adjusted to the college play level, the strokes and helping them develop some good habits on how they hit their strokes.”

Returning sophomore Lisa Neumann agrees that there are some little things that are in need of some work.

“After playing some matches as a team, we need to work on movement,” Neumann said. “This means better footwork, getting prepared between shots. In doubles, knowing when to go after a ball and when to let our partner get it and moving together as a team to cover the court.”

Murrey explained that the individual matches play could be great, but playing doubles is where teams get a majority of their points, and is an aspect that the team is improving on.