Looking for a study break, a night out with friends, or just wanting to get off campus? These five music venues deliver high quality music for a practical student price.
The Red Raven Espresso Parlour
The Red Raven is a coffee shop home to vintage furniture, delicious food, and gourmet coffee beverages. The Red Raven’s door is open to all types of art and entertainment having hosted everything from acoustic nights, metal and mosh pits, and even an erotic art show. Typically, you can attend any music event for $5 dollars or less and enjoy some fine coffee in the midst. The Red Raven also hosts poetry readings, jazz jams, and comedy nights for no cover charge. You can find all event dates on their Facebook page or on flyers in house.
Twenty Below Coffee Co.
Twenty Below does more than just tickle your taste buds with freshly roasted coffee beans and giant pieces of toast. Every few months they host acoustic and indie music nights featuring artists that are both local and touring. Tickets are $7 pre ordered, or $10 at the door, and occasionally include free coffee and tea during the show. Who doesn’t love that? You can check out their upcoming events on their Facebook page or Instagram.
Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra and Opera
The NDSU Festival Concert Hall is home to the prestigious Fargo-Moorhead symphony orchestra and opera. With dedication to providing an excellent classical music experience for students in the area, you can show your student ID at the box office and receive a rush ticket for only $5. Also, Friday night dress rehearsals for both ensembles are completely free of charge. If you are interested in hearing live well known classics or themed concert series featuring Concordia’s music faculty, the F-M symphony and Opera is worth your while. Concert dates are available on their websites fmsymphony.org and fmopera.org.
Babb’s Coffee House
Babb’s highlights touring and local solo musicians in their cozy Seattle-inspired coffee house for no cover charge. Babb’s is one of the more suitable venues to enjoy live music, do homework, and drink some delicious coffee under the same roof. Check out when events are happening on their Facebook page.
Dempsey’s Public House
Every Monday night jazz music is alive at Dempsey’s. Local combos such as the Russ Peterson Funk Commission, Jeremy Brekke Trio, Patnode Group and more light up the old Studio 222 stage free of charge. The venue is 21+, but students under age can get the same experience at the Basies Restaurant in the Ramada hotel. According to Russ Peterson, a leader of several local jazz ensembles, Basies is currently under renovation, but once that is finished, his combo and several others will go back to playing there free of charge. For more events at Dempsey’s check out the events calendar at fargounderground.com.
Fargo Public Library
The Carlson branch of the Fargo Public Library hosts a series of free acoustic concerts suitable for all ages. These concerts feature soloists and duos from around the Fargo-Moorhead area in a more intimate setting. They are like NPR Tiny Desk concerts right here in town. You can find dates and more information about the musicians at cityoffargo. com under the library events calendar.
