Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra and Opera

The NDSU Festival Concert Hall is home to the prestigious Fargo-Moorhead symphony orchestra and opera. With dedication to providing an excellent classical music experience for students in the area, you can show your student ID at the box office and receive a rush ticket for only $5. Also, Friday night dress rehearsals for both ensembles are completely free of charge. If you are interested in hearing live well known classics or themed concert series featuring Concordia’s music faculty, the F-M symphony and Opera is worth your while. Concert dates are available on their websites fmsymphony.org and fmopera.org.

Babb’s Coffee House

Babb’s highlights touring and local solo musicians in their cozy Seattle-inspired coffee house for no cover charge. Babb’s is one of the more suitable venues to enjoy live music, do homework, and drink some delicious coffee under the same roof. Check out when events are happening on their Facebook page.