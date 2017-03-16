This past summer, students studying health profession around the United States began to submit the primary applications for graduate programs to the American Medical College Application Services; the results of which are now beginning to trickle in.

“There are a lot of steps to the process,” said Dr. Julie Rutherford, associate professor of biology and the director of health professions at Concordia. “[The student] goes into AMCAS and opens up an application. It asks for all kinds of information: they have to put in all the grades for every class they ever took, put in all their activities – all the stuff that they’ve done. It involves a pretty extensive personal statement, saying why they want to be a doctor, what is driving them to this profession.”

AMCAS opens in May every year, with students typically applying for graduate programs in June. The student’s Medical College Admission Test score, along with the student’s transcript and letters of recommendation, are also sent to AMCAS. AMCAS then takes that information and transmits it to the medical schools that the student is applying for.

“It was very strenuous. I started it last June,” said senior Chelsey Petrich, biology major. She said that after you send in your primary AMCAS application, the secondary applications to specific schools need to be submitted. Once those are completed, students begin to receive interviews.

“So from June until September I was doing my applications, and then I heard back for some interviews in November and December,” Petrich said. “I begin [at the University of Minnesota-Duluth] this August.”

According to Dr. Rutherford, the college wrote 59 letters of recommendation for students applying to health professions this past year. However, that number isn’t just limited to 2017’s graduating seniors.

“About half of students graduating this year are actually applying this year. [The other] half are choosing to take a gap year before they apply,” Rutherford said. “That’s becoming a significant trend that is happening nation-wide: students are choosing to wait and take time to do whatever their application is lacking, and then apply a year or two later. So when I say we wrote 59 letters, that includes people who graduated one year, three years, or even five years ago.”