Exploring through various topics rooted in different points in time, TEDxConcordia hopes to leave audience members with an energetic curiosity and joy. This unique experience has been creatively dreamt up and effectively planned out by Concordia’s own students.

Josie Perhus and Skyler Stoner, co-presidents of the planning committee for TEDxConcordia, along with Lauren Richardson, Andrew Johnson, and Emma Zosel, members of the planning committee, have been setting things in order for the past few months to create the TEDx event on campus. The theme for this year is Time Machine: Connecting the past, present, and future to build a legacy. The focus of this year’s event is sure to revolutionize thinking about a variety of subjects, just as it did last year.

“We chose the theme Time Machine because the concept of time intrigued us and we liked that within time we could focus on the different aspects of the past, present, and future. We also like that time can be connected to any topic,” said Stoner in an email.

The event incorporates speakers who have experience in a diversity of disciplines who’ve all prepared presentations purposed to provoke thought and motivate action. This year, it will take place in Barry Auditorium April 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 dollars for students and $50 dollars for adults.

TEDxConcordia began last April with the theme Pivot: Transformative moments that challenge the familiar and inspire action. Students who’d been inspired by the TEDx- Fargo events had decided that it was time to bring the mission of spreading ideas to Concordia and were thrilled with how well the event was received by the Concordia community.