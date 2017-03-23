As this school year comes to a close, so does Graphic Design professor Jeff Knight’s time at Concordia.

“I’ve always loved Concordia. I still do,” Knight said. “I appreciate what I’ve been able to do here in advancing our graphic design department. I think our program is getting better all the time.”

After three years of teaching graphic design at Concordia College, Knight will be replaced by one of two graphic designers: fine artist, Lindsey Brammell, or new media artist Scott Conard. Knight is moving on to start his own design company with the help of the Arts Partnership.

According to Knight, the Fargo-based company, Cereal, will service small business and entrepreneurs as well as contribute to the world of design. He has hopes of launching Cereal on June 1. While Knight is excited about his newest venture into the world of graphic design, that doesn’t mean he won’t miss Concordia.

An ‘04 Concordia graduate, Knight said, “I feel like when I was a student I lived in Olin, because I was an art student. I’ll miss this building a lot, just because I spent so much time here. … I think Concordia is a great college, so I’ll miss the day-to-day stuff that you encounter here. … I don’t think it’s quite hit me yet, what I’ll miss, but I’m sure it’ll catch up to me as soon as I’m gone.”

When he came to Concordia in 2014, Knight became the school’s first professor who was also a practicing graphic designer. This, in turn, started to change the direction of the art program. Chair of the Art Department and Professor of Art History, Susan Lee, said that after losing both a painting and sculpting instructor, it was decided not to replace them, but to introduce a graphic designer instead.

“Given that we are a small college … we decided our program would have two cores,” Lee said. One core would focus on studio arts, including printmaking and ceramics. The other core would focus on arts that have commercial applications.

During Knight’s time as a student, he was taught by David Boggs, a painting instructor and recent retiree. Knight said that since becoming a professor himself, he has brought his field experience into the classroom.