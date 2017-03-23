While it may have been a relief to get there, they weren’t done yet. With the long journey up until that point in mind, the weeks leading up to the meet were crucial.

“I was just sticking with the training schedule the coaches gave us,” Johnson said. “Lifting twice a week still, which I think was a huge advantage for us. I know a lot of schools don’t lift that late into the season and they kind of stop lifting right around Christmas time. So I think having the strength aspect, that felt good.”

For Presler, it was the little things.

“I stayed especially focused on using our practices to sharpen up my technique and make sure I was doing the little things right,” Presler said. “I kept telling myself, ‘Nobody has worked harder than me and nobody has been as dedicated as I have.’ I just wanted to keep myself calm and confident as I prepared to wrestle some of the best opponents in the country.”

While Presler and Johnson were focusing on their individual preparations, the message before Nationals from Moenkedick was the same throughout the team.

“The message is the exact same for all my guys, regardless of the competition,” Moenkedick said. “That is to trust your training, be confident, and take advantage of the opportunity in front of you.”

In the end, there had to be someone who won and someone who lost, and there was no in-between. And for both newcomers, their performances fell short of the winning status.

“I’m pretty disappointed with it. I think I definitely could have won my second match,” Johnson said. “I think my first match I was definitely a little nervous being it was my first match…I think I maybe gave him a little bit more credit, knowing that he was higher seeded… but I definitely think I should have won my second match… I like to think that I could have been an All-American, for sure.”