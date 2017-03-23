The enchanting tale of “Beauty and the Beast” has created a surprisingly large amount of controversy for a children’s movie. Bill Condon, the director of the re-imagined, live-action version of the story of Belle (Emma Watson) and the Beast (Dan Stevens) has intentionally created the first openly gay character in a Disney film, prompting many theaters to ban the film. The way that the character, LeFou (Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in “Frozen”), is realized as gay is done in a very nondescript way, as with the other attempts at making this film different from its original, animated form.

The story of “Beauty and the Beast” is familiar for many people young and old; however, this remake does almost nothing new. The script, songs, and even camera angles as remarkably similar to the animated version, and what is new lets down. There are many subtle attempts at developing characters, expanding the plot, and creating deeper connections, but most of these are done in a half-committed style, and in some cases, takes away from the story. For example, Belle is marketed as more of an inventor, like her father, and an outsider. The only indication that Belle is more of an inventor than in the original film is that she is confident in what tools to give her father, and helping him build his creations; however, when she is locked in the Beast’s castle, Lumiere lets her out of her initial cell, and when she and her father are locked away as Gaston rides off the kill the beast, Belle’s father picks the lock. If Belle was the inventor she had been described as, she could have picked the locks, or at least been more creative throughout the movie.