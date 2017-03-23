The final issue on the table at National Advocacy Day was “Championing the Value of International Students and Scholars.” This issue was voiced due to the travel ban executive order Jan. 27, which has had, according to a NAFSA document, “a chilling effect across U.S. academia.” Schools across the nation have seen a decrease in international application numbers since the travel ban, and due to the increasingly uncertain nature of international relations, scholars and educators alike are “reconsidering their choice to study, teach, and conduct research in the U.S.” Concordia’s international students seek reparations from Congress in the form of public appreciation and welcome for international students and scholars. NAFSA closed their document with this statement: “Welcoming international students and scholars should continue to be a part of our long-term foreign policy strategy.”

Upon arriving in Washington D.C. on March 13, five Concordia students and one staff member–Prashansha Maharjan, Mikayla Frey, Utsah Shrestha, Caroline Murigu, Anh Vu, and Shan “Susanna” Lu–joined the rush of scholars from across the nation in attending an afternoon full of briefings about the event and the issues at hand. Professionals were brought in to walk through each issue in detail, teach the students how to phrase each concern in the most effective way, and to answer any questions thoroughly. Prashansha Maharjan, a first-year English writing major and business minor from Nepal, described the briefing sessions as “quite detailed and highly effective.” “We had done some background research … on the senators, representatives and issues … but without the briefing we wouldn’t have been as prepared for our meetings as we were,” Maharjan said.

The following day, the international guests attended lunch on Capitol Hill and met with Congressional staff. Concordia’s students got the opportunity to meet with staff members from Representatives Tom Emmer and Colin C. Peterson’s offices, as well as Senator Al Franken himself. Although they didn’t promise any new solutions to the problems, each legislator and staff member was receptive and listened graciously to the students’ concerns. “They are eager to learn about the issues we are advocating for,” said Susanna Lu, assistant director of the international community at Concordia. “We plan to stay in touch with them and urge them to continue working on the issues with us in the future.” Concordia’s National Advocacy Day representatives all agreed that the experience was a success.