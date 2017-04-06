Campus Entertainment Commission offers events almost every week. With options ranging from trivia nights to Zumba to Cornstock; there is, in theory, something for everyone. But, as a member of CEC who attends a decent number of events, I don’t see a very wide variety of students represented. And, if I’m being completely honest, it’s mostly the students who live on the east side of campus who are choosing not to take advantage of these opportunities. I will openly admit that, despite their best efforts, CEC isn’t catering to a diverse audience.

The relatively low attendance at some of CEC’s events isn’t entirely the students’ faults. Thursday and Friday night events exist for the main purpose of keeping students on campus on nights that are classified as “high risk.” Of course, these events don’t succeed in keeping everyone out of Mick’s on a Thursday night or away from house parties on Friday. In fact, the students who go to them tend to be the ones who wouldn’t be going out to bars or parties anyway. For those who do want to go out and go to the events, they just have to wait a little later to do so. So why do we even bother holding events on these nights? Well, it’s the reason CEC gets as much funding as it does. We’re “keeping kids off the streets” or something like that, I guess. But, instead of doing that, all we’re really doing is keeping our attendance low and students who might want to come if they didn’t have something “better” to do from coming.