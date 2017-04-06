A flurry of colorful shirts could be seen while approaching the Centrum. Getting closer, upbeat music and enthusiastic laughter from students, parents and children could be heard. On Saturday April 1, Dance Marathon held their BIG Event all day in the Centrum. It was their final event of the year to help raise money for the Sanford Children’s Hospital, where they attempted to hit a $25,000 dollars goal by 10 p.m. This year, the group raised $23,175.81 dollars, almost $6,000 dollars more than last year. Josh Mackner, co-executive director of DM, explains Dance Marathon’s mission. “Our goal, and our mission is to raise money and spread awareness of pediatric illness and injury,” Mackner said. “That’s kind of the Dance Marathon mission. Everything we raise, stays right here locally at the Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo.” Dance Marathon raises money over the year in a number of ways. In the week leading up to the BIG

Event, Dance Marathon had the Pennies for Pediatrics event on campus, which was a competition between resident halls, students that lived off campus and faculty members to see who could raise the most amount of money. Off-campus students raised the most amount of money, with the total being $200.45 dollars. The night before the BIG Event, Dance Marathon went to a Fargo Force game, and a portion of the ticket cost was donated to Dance Marathon at Concordia. Those aren’t the only fundraisers that Dance Marathon holds throughout the year. “We did a chipotle fundraiser a couple of weeks ago. A really, really big fundraiser for us is the FTK [For The Kids] 5k in the fall,” Mackner said. Any family that has a member who has been treated at the Sanford’s Children’s Hospital in Fargo is invited to the BIG Event. For the first time this year, Dance Marathon created morale teams. Each team is assigned a captain, and the captain is on the executive team. The captains are in charge of organizing all the dancers and fundraisers on campus. Each team has a miracle kid, and Sanford Children’s Hospital helps Dance Marathon choose the miracle kid.