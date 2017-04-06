I am writing in response to Emma Garton’s opinion piece from March 16 titled “All ensembles are not created equal.” I found myself at odds with her writing at several points, and am thus responding to those points on which I believe she has overstepped with her comments. My vantage point is one that makes me uniquely qualified to respond as I am the conductor of three of the “lower” ensembles that she wrote about in her article: Chapel Choir, Kantorei, and Cantabile. I’ll show my hand immediately by taking offense to her own term, “lower,” to describe valued ensembles and students here at Concordia. In my five years on the faculty, I have never heard another member of the faculty or administration use such a term to describe any of our ensembles. That kind of term only serves to set students into a defensive mode and turn the dialogue into a place of negativity and low self-worth. I do not believe we need to go there, and my students must know by now that I do not see them as second-rate citizens on campus!

I’d like to pause to state this clearly: I am not meaning to negate the feelings that our students may have about perceived inequalities with their musical experiences. Every instructor in our building works very hard to provide the best musical and educational experience in their ensembles and classrooms, but students will still perceive things to be unfair, and they are entitled to do so. That being said, and I may say it again to be even more clear, I’d like to offer some points for clarification and consideration. Please note that my comments will be limited to the choral program in which I work.

I would first like to remind Ms. Garton that choral music is irrevocably linked to the Lutheran liberal arts tradition. The immigrants that came to America from Norway, most notably F. Melius Christiansen, brought with them a tradition of choral singing that is at the heart of many of the Lutheran colleges that we claim as sister institutions. This is not to say that instrumental music has no place on our campuses. My colleagues here and the students in our ensembles know that I place a high value on the work they do to advance the mission of the college, recruit future students, and grow as musicians in this place. We do this work together on behalf of a wonderful student body and the tradition of distinction that we are known for upholding through the diligent pursuit of musical excellence in all of our ensembles.