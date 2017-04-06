What’s that classic, versatile and sustainable container we all know and love? You guessed it. It’s you friendly neighborhood mason jar. From trying out craft projects you find on Pinterest to storing your overnight oats, mason jars are a go-to. Aesthetic value aside, glass containers are a great substitute for food storage. For generations we’ve become accustomed to using plastic tupperware and plastic bags to store our food in the fridge, or buying grocery items that come pre-packed, eliminating the need for an alternative altogether. According to an article by Popular Science, plastic food storage has been proven to emit harmful toxins into the food you are preserving, which can limit the food’s longevity, and in extreme cases, has been linked to cancer. Switching to glass containers is is better for your health, and it is also more environmentally friendly.

According to Copywriters Kitchen, nearly 80 percent of glass can be recycled, which uses nearly half as much energy as manufacturing brand-new glass. Also, glass does not emit toxins during the recycling process, so the quality is never compromised, nor does it emit these toxins into the atmosphere.

When you buy a pack of mason jars, (which I hope you will do after reading this article), you invest in a lifetime of money saving at the grocery store. Stores like Cash Wise and Whole Foods have a section where you can buy food in bulk, so just bring your mason jars into the store and fill them up as you please. This eliminates both plastic packaging and the use of plastic grocery bags altogether. Buying things like rice, trail mix, and dried fruit in bulk saves you money, too! What’s not to love?

Food storage aside, you can replace any plastic cups in your cabinets with mason jars. Plastic cups, like plastic tupperware, emit toxins directly into your water. Even things like plastic water bottles can be harmful. A lot of companies have begun to make their water bottles BPA free, but even with this improvement there are still negative side effects for your health. Glass water bottles do not pose a risk to your health and are able to preserve water quality for a much longer time. Making the switch to a glass water bottle can seem a little daunting, especially for us clumsy folk, but the positive benefits outweigh the negatives for both your health and the environment.