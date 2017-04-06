“The Passion of Jesus Christ,” composed by Dr. Rene Clausen, music professor and choral conductor, will have its world premiere April 8 and 9 in Minneapolis and Moorhead. Clausen wrote the work for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, and it will not disappoint, according to his students.

Wyatt Steinke, a senior in the Concordia Choir, said he felt “The Passion of Jesus Christ” is Clausen’s writing at its best.

“You see a lot of his compositional style in it,” Steinke said. “[‘The Passion of Jesus Christ’ is] taking the best of some of his previous compositions, and even going beyond that; he’s introducing new ideas that I haven’t seen before in his other work. It’s a very drama-filled story, and I think Dr. Clausen does a great job of presenting that in the music. Right from the very beginning, it’s big and powerful.”

Steinke feels that, though passions are a widely used, especially during Holy Week, Clausen’s Passion, a narrative of the suffering and death of Jesus, is different from others he has heard. Many passions begin at the start of Holy Week, while Clausen’s starts at creation. Clausen’s also presents other characteristics not often heard in other passions.

“It goes from very loud moments to very quiet moments, and everything in between,” Steinke said. “There’s different things that you’re not used to hearing choirs sing that may surprise you. There’s speaking, there’s shouting, there’s whispering. There’ll be a bunch of soloists.”

The soloists will be a mix of faculty, staff and students. “The Passion of Jesus Christ” will also feature poetry written by the religion department’s Roy Hammerling.

Steinke explained that working under Clausen, as the composer of the piece, has been an exciting and rewarding experience.

“What I think is added, when he’s conducting his own piece, is [Clausen] can tell personal stories about it,” Steinke said. “He can say, definitively, this is why a chord is where it is. It’s really quite a treat to be able to spend this much time with a major work, with the composer himself, because he shares those insights with us, and that adds a lot to our own experiences as well.” Freshman Lindsay Schneider, who sings in the Kantori choir, echoed Steinke’s sentiment.